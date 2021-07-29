Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, July 30

Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, July 31

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room –  The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped HollywoodThe Hidden Life of Trees
  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, August 1

Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

