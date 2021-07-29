Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, July 30
Common Fence Music & Norman Bird Sanctuary to present Grammy winner Dom Flemons Friday, July 30
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series featuring Dom Flemons
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Keats & Co. Acoustic Duo
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Zane Christopher at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rick Experess at 9 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Dom Flemons at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 11 am – Tiverton Planning Board
Saturday, July 31
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10 am to 2 pm – Historical Illuminations Living History Event at Colony House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – East Coast Women’s Open – Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, August 1
Summer Sunday Concerts coming to Lippitt House’s Museum Garden
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7:30 pm – Newport Jazz at Fort Adams
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm – All Charity Day at Newport Polo
- 1 pm – Three Angels 2021 Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
- 5 pm – FirstWorks Live—Voces de los Andes
- 5 pm – Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, The Hidden Life of Trees
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
