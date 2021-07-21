Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this Newport Folk weekend!

Thursday, July 22

The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22

Friday, July 23

What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23

NFF First-Timers: Singer-Songwriter Andrea von Kampen bringing Nebraska vibe to “Folk On”

“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Hotel Viking – The Complaints at 5 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Newport Playhouse – MAGGIE ROSE w/ Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan + Ali McGuirk at 7 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

11 am – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee

Saturday, July 24

Blue Anchor Grill – Alexus Lee at 6:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Newport Playhouse – Oldjack’s Newport Nights at 7 pm

The Reef – Dudemanbro at 7 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, July 25

Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

