Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this Newport Folk weekend!
Thursday, July 22
The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 5 pm – Arts and Sacred Sexuality Event at Zettmar Studio
- 6 pm – Beach Bash with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair featuring The High Tidals at Redwood Library
- 7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise and Music by Sharks Come Cruisin from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8:25 pm – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – newportFILM Outdoors at St. Michael’s Country Day School Lawn
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- La Forge – Joan Caddell & The Midnight Choir from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Dudemanbro at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugar at 8 pm
- newportFILM Outdoors – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) at 8:25 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Redwood Library – The High Tidals at 6 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Middletown Prevention Coalition
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Town Council
Friday, July 23
What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23
NFF First-Timers: Singer-Songwriter Andrea von Kampen bringing Nebraska vibe to “Folk On”
“Folk On” Preview – Top 10 Newport Folk “not to be missed” acts
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Valley at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
- 7:30 pm – Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
- 7:30 pm – Full Moon Yoga Summer Series at Surfers End
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Hotel Viking – The Complaints at 5 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Newport Playhouse – MAGGIE ROSE w/ Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan + Ali McGuirk at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, July 24
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm – USA vs. Ireland – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Alexus Lee at 6:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing – Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Newport Playhouse – Oldjack’s Newport Nights at 7 pm
- The Reef – Dudemanbro at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 25
Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25
Things To Do
- 10 am – 7 pm – Newport Folk at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm – “Treasures of Sephardic Song” – a Free, Virtual Concert
- 7 pm – IMC Newport Dance Festival
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.