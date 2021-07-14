Smokey the Bear is taking some time out from his hard work on the West Coast for a brief visit to Rhode Island on Thursday, where he’ll spread the word about fire safety as he has for nearly a half-century at the annual Karl E. Kenyon Smokey the Bear Parade.

The parade is sponsored by Westerly’s Dunn’s Corners Fire Department to raise awareness about fire prevention and to remember its former chief, Karl E. Kenyon. Kenyon’s son, Keith, is now fire chief. The parade typically attracts some two-dozen fire, ambulance and police departments from Southern Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut.

It will start at the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department on Langworthy Road, stopping along the way for spectators to meet Smokey the Bear, who will be handing out important fire safety literature.

Stops are scheduled at the Charlestown Beach Parking Lot at 5:45 p.m.; In Weekapaug at Knowles Avenue and Weekapaug Road at 6:30 p.m.; the Misquamicut Fire Department at Crandall Avenue at 7:15 p.m.; and Watch Hill on Bay Street at 7:30 p.m. All times are estimates.

Details of the parade route are on the Dunn’s Corner Fire Department’s web site, https://www.dunnscornersfire.com/.