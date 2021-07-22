Trinity Repertory Executive Director Tom Parrish has announced that he is leaving the award-winning theatre company. Read below for more details from Trinity Board of Trustees Chair Lou Giancola:

Last year, our Executive Director Tom Parrish got engaged. While we celebrate his happy news, he sadly has decided to leave Trinity Rep this October to relocate to New York City to pursue opportunities closer to his fiancé and new home.

We are extremely grateful for the work Tom has done over the last six years to position Trinity for the future. His leadership, along with the support of our community, has been particularly instrumental in Trinity Rep being able to survive the pandemic and emerge ready to produce great theater again this season. Tom can take pride in leaving Trinity in excellent shape for his successor. We wish him all the best for continued success and happiness both personally and professionally.

I would like to assure you that the Board of Trustees has implemented a course of action designed to steer us successfully through the transition. First, we are establishing a Search Committee, chaired by Board Vice Chair Kibbe Reilly. Next, as befits Trinity Rep’s stature as a LORT theater, we will engage the services of a national executive search firm to assist in the search and transition. We are very fortunate to have a strong, talented staff; the continued leadership of Artistic Director Curt Columbus; and an engaged Board of Trustees who will provide stability while we transition. We are confident that the opportunity that Tom’s departure creates will allow us to attract a top-notch leader to partner with Curt.

While change is inevitable, Trinity Rep’s standards remain unwavering: a commitment to artistic excellence, to promoting social justice and anti-racism, and to being an active leader in the region’s cultural, educational, and community development. I hope that you will join me and everyone at Trinity Rep as we look to the future with great anticipation and excitement.