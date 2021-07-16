Tickets are now on sale for the Festival Ballet’s new production of The Nutcracker, coming to The Vets December 17-24, 2021. Click here for more information.

The Nutcracker is back and better than ever! Experience the magic of Festival Ballet Providence’s brand-new production of The Nutcracker for the first time ever at the majestic Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featuring the New England premiere of magnificent sets and costumes, plus inventive new choreography from Yury Yanowsky that is sure to leave audiences of all ages brimming with holiday delight.

The crown jewel of the holiday season, this family-friendly production features a 38-foot tall tree, a brand new Nutcracker character by Big Nazo Lab, stunning magic tricks, scores of vibrant tutus. and a children’s cast of dozens of delightful young dancers performing alongside the FBP Company of resident artists.

Experience the holiday treat beloved by audiences for generations and make memories to last a lifetime with the ones you love. This show is sure to delight audiences of all ages so get your tickets today and prepare to be transported on a magical holiday adventure!

Fri. Dec. 17, 2021 – 7:30pm

Sat. Dec. 18, 2021 – 1:00pm

Sat Dec. 18, 2021 – 6:00pm

Sun Dec. 19, 2021- 1:00pm

Wed. Dec. 22, 2021 – 6:00pm

Thurs. Dec. 23, 2021 – 1:00pm

Thurs. Dec. 23, 2021 – 6:00pm

Fri. Dec. 24, 2021 – 11:00am