A couple of leading summer music venues in nearby Massachusetts re-open this weekend, a sure sign of a gradual return to normalcy. The Xfinity Center in Mansfield and Indian Ranch in Webster have a full summer of music scheduled. We’re highlighting a couple of shows in each venue this week on “Six Picks.”

Saturday: Country superstar Luke Bryan re-opens the Xfinity Center Saturday night on his “Proud to be Right Here 2021” tour. Dylan Scott and Kaylee Hammack open. Tickets are still available. Details here.

Saturday: County traditionalists Ward Hayden and the Outliers return to the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly. Los Texicanos open at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: One of the best tribute bands out there, Badfish a Tribute to Sublime, hits the stage Saturday night at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Rock out under the stars! Details here.

Saturday: On the heels of a new album release, Newport Folk favorite Amy Helm plays a benefit for the Westport River Watershed Alliance at the Westport Rivers Vineyard Saturday. Brian Dunne opens. Details here. UPDATE: Concert is SOLD OUT.

Sunday: NIMFEST kicks off its season with Back to Amy, an Amy Winehouse Tribute band featuring Newporter Chelly Knight on vocals. Check out this free concert at King’s Park in Newport. Bubbles & The Bassnotes open at 3PM. Details here.

Sunday: Head back to Indian Ranch for a Sunday afternoon show with a pair of soutern rock giants – the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws. Details here.

Tuesday: Legendary rockers Chicago return to the Xfinity Center Tuesday July 13 for a show of all their classics. Tickets are still available. Details here.