Mildred G. Madayag passed away on July 10 2021, at the age of 71 in Newport RI.

She was a Graduate of DE OCAMPO MEMORIAL COLLEGE in 1972.

She was a caregiver and will be missed by her patients and her husband. Mildred is survived by her husband Rudy Madayag and her sister Fely G Cardino.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4-6 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6:00 pm in the funeral Home

