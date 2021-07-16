Irene Leroyce Roderick, of Jamestown, RI, born 15 October 1938 passed away 21 February 2021. She was the widow of Peter S. Roderick Sr., and is survived by her son, Peter S. Roderick Jr., daughter-in-law, Tracie A. Roderick, granddaughter Jessica R. Cernera, her husband Robert C. Cernera, and granddaughter Sydney E. Roderick, of Maryland. Irene is also survived by her sisters, Dureen Bryer and Debbie Byrnes, of Rhode Island. Along with being a housewife and mother, she enjoyed being a Teacher’s Aide at the Jamestown School in the 1970’s, and a joint caretaker with her husband of a farm on the eastern shore of Maryland. She also enjoyed traveling around the world, ocean cruises, puzzle games, and above all being a loving mother, grandmother, and Aunt.

Her funeral service will be held on July 24, 2021 at 11:00AM in the chapel of Newport Memorial Park Cemetery, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown, RI.