Dorothy A. Richardson (Dickinson) of Portsmouth, formerly of Jamestown, passed away surrounded by her family on July 14, 2021.

She was the wife of the late G. Leroy Richardson of Portsmouth and the daughter of the late Bert A. Dickinson and Dorothy R. Dickinson (Woodson) of Jamestown.

She is survived by a son Leroy M. Richardson (Naomi Richardson) of Jamestown and a daughter Diana Gonzalez (Rolando Gonzalez) of Florida. She also is survived by her four grandchildren, Alexis L. Kelley (James Kelley) of Portsmouth, Leroy M. Richardson and Hailey E. Richardson of Jamestown, and Nicole A. Jordan of Florida. She is also survived by a brother Bert Dickinson and two sisters Patricia Westall and Marilyn Munger, all of Jamestown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her last wishes were to tell everyone tally hoe and away I go. To her special friends high hopes salute.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Jamestown Fire Department, 50 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835, Attn: Treasurer.

There will be no viewings or service.