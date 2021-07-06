Billie Dietz, 91, of Middletown, RI and previously for 60-years in Portsmouth, RI, passed away on July 4, 2021. Billie was born in Glen Hope, PA to his late parents Amil Dietz and Hazel (Campbell) Dietz. Billie was the husband of Barbara (Green) Dietz for 68-years.



Billie grew up in Newport, PA and upon graduation from the Newport, PA High School he enlisted in the US Navy on June 28, 1948. He served Honorably during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War for 20-years attached to numerous Naval Service Craft Vessels retiring on July 5, 1968 after being stationed at the Newport Naval Base. Upon retirement, Bill was instrumental with the construction and management of the Sunny Acres Trailer Park and the Melville Trailer Park in Portsmouth for 23-years.



Billie was a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association, active member of the American Legion Post 18 in Portsmouth and a charter member of the US Naval Memorial in Washington, DC



Billie is survived by his wife Barbara (Green) Dietz, son Charles “Chuck” Dietz of Portsmouth, RI, daughter Billie Jane Valente (Paul) of Little Compton, RI, brother John “Mitter” Dietz of Harrisburg, PA, sister Patricia Mann (John) of Carnegie, PA, 4-grandchildren and 4-great Grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Peggy and brother-in-law Ron Trimmer, brother Bob Dietz and daughter-in-law Mary (Ferreira) Dietz.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8th, 4 PM through 7 PM at Connors Funeral Home in Portsmouth, RI. Funeral Service will be held at approximately 5 PM.



Burial with Military Honors to follow on Friday July 9th at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.



Memorial Donations can be made to the Portsmouth Fire Department Rescue Fund or the Middletown Fire Department Rescue Fund.