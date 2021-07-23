Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.

I value What’s Up Newp!

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 11th Hour Racing – Grant Program Manager
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  3. Advance Auto Parts – salesperson
  4. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  5. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  6. Anchor Dental – Dental Office Front Desk Receptionist
  7. Aquidneck Pediatrics –Pediatric Medical Secretary
  8. Athleta – Brand Associate
  9. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level II
  10. Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER
  11. BedJet – Customer Service & Technical Support Specialist
  12. Brahmin – Key Holder – Sales Associate
  13. Brenton Hotel – Housekeepers
  14. Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!
  15. Castle Hill Inn – DISHWASHER, LINE COOK
  16. Child & Family – Family Support Partner
  17. Chili’s – Server
  18. Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist
  19. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
  20. Coddington Brewing Co – Wait Staff/Server
  21. D2 Government Solutions – General Clerk III
  22. Davidson Hospitality Group – Pbx Operator – Hotel Viking
  23. Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
  24. EBCAP – Dental Receptionist (EBCAP0838)
  25. Embrace Home Loans – Collateral Underwriter
  26. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  27. Fluke Newport- Fine Dining Server/Food Runner/Busser/Host 
  28. Foodlove Market – PACKER – $13-$17/HOUR. DISHWASHER, LINE COOK / PREP COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$21/HR. FOOD SERVICE MANAGER
  29. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
  30. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
  31. Gap – Sales Associate
  32. Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
  33. Gurneys – IT Manager
  34. GVI Inc – Quality Assurance Analyst – ISO – 2042
  35. J2 Construct – Construction Project Assistant
  36. John Clarke Senior Living – Director of Social Services
  37. JoS A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
  38. KVH Industries – Python Developer
  39. Lafrance Hospitality – Breakfast Attendant
  40. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  41. Lifespan – Nurse Supv PD, Pharmacy Tech Specialist
  42. Lime Maids – Conscious Home Cleaner in Newport, RI
  43. Lockstar Beauty Bar – Receptionist/ Assistant to Owner
  44. Longwood Venues – Event Specialist
  45. Lululemon – Seasonal Educator
  46. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  47. McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – GM
  48. Michael Hayes Newport – Part-Time Tailor/Seamstress
  49. Middletown Public Schools – 4-Hour Teacher Assistants
  50. Mikel – MANAGEMENT ANALYST II
  51. Mokka Coffehouse – Barista/ counter server 
  52. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Agent
  53. Navy Exchange Service Command –VENDING OPERATIONS WORKER
  54. New York Yacht Club – Banquet Manager
  55. Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist, Assistant Billing Coordinator-Parttime 
  56. Newport Collaborative Architects – Architect
  57. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  58. Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator – $20 to $23 hourly wage
  59. Newport Lemonade – Stand Attendant
  60. Newport Marriott – All Positions, Hosting Job Fair On August 7
  61. Newport Mental Health – Registered Nurse
  62. Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery 
  63. Newport Vineyards – Vineyard / Farm Laborer, Line Cooks
  64. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Events Manager
  65. OceanCliff – Front Desk Agent
  66. Old Navy – Sales Associate
  67. Pasta Beach is looking for Servers and Hosts/Hostess
  68. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  69. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  70. Plant City X – Food Counter Attendant
  71. Reagan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
  72. RITBA – Tolling Image Reviewer
  73. Safe Harbor Marinas – Equipment Operator
  74. Salve Regina University – Assistant Football Coach – Salve Regina University
  75. SEACORP – Purchase Requisition Specialist
  76. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  77. Sephora – Operations Leader
  78. Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate, Late Summer, Fall, Winter…
  79. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  80. Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST
  81. Smyth Painting Company – Painter
  82. Sodexo – Food Operations Manager 2
  83. Specs Eyecare – Patient Care Coordinator
  84. St. George’s – Assistant Registrar; Academic Office Manager
  85. Starbucks – Barista
  86. St. Clare – Newport – Billing Specialist
  87. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  88. The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK
  89. The Cogeshal Club – Assistant Teacher
  90. The Mooring & Smoke House – DISHWASHER – $125/WK BONUS, $14-$16/HR, LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR
  91. The Newport Reading Room – Kitchen Assistant / Housekeeping
  92. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  93. The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
  94. The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
  95. Tina Stephens – Retail Sales Consultant/Key Holder
  96. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott ($23/hr Potential!!)
  97. Ulta Beauty – Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
  98. US Naval Sea Systems Command – TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
  99. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  100. Vilage House Nursing & Rehab –Activities Assistant
  101. Visting Nurse Home & Hospice – Hospice Nurse Supervisor, Nurse Case Managers, and Per Diem RN’s and LPN’s
  102. Walmart – Store Project Coach – New England
  103. Wanumetonomy Golf Club – Golf Cart Attendant/ Range Attendant
  104. Webster Bank – Banking Center Mgr
  105. West Marine – Sales Associate
  106. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper – Club Wyndham Newport Long Wharf Resort
  107. YMCA – Gymnastics Director

Don’t miss these events;

Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.