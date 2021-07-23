Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Featured Job Fairs
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 11th Hour Racing – Grant Program Manager
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advance Auto Parts – salesperson
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Anchor Dental – Dental Office Front Desk Receptionist
- Aquidneck Pediatrics –Pediatric Medical Secretary
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level II
- Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER
- BedJet – Customer Service & Technical Support Specialist
- Brahmin – Key Holder – Sales Associate
- Brenton Hotel – Housekeepers
- Burger King – Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!
- Castle Hill Inn – DISHWASHER, LINE COOK
- Child & Family – Family Support Partner
- Chili’s – Server
- Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
- Coddington Brewing Co – Wait Staff/Server
- D2 Government Solutions – General Clerk III
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Pbx Operator – Hotel Viking
- Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
- EBCAP – Dental Receptionist (EBCAP0838)
- Embrace Home Loans – Collateral Underwriter
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Fluke Newport- Fine Dining Server/Food Runner/Busser/Host
- Foodlove Market – PACKER – $13-$17/HOUR. DISHWASHER, LINE COOK / PREP COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$21/HR. FOOD SERVICE MANAGER
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
- Gap – Sales Associate
- Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
- Gurneys – IT Manager
- GVI Inc – Quality Assurance Analyst – ISO – 2042
- J2 Construct – Construction Project Assistant
- John Clarke Senior Living – Director of Social Services
- JoS A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- KVH Industries – Python Developer
- Lafrance Hospitality – Breakfast Attendant
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Nurse Supv PD, Pharmacy Tech Specialist
- Lime Maids – Conscious Home Cleaner in Newport, RI
- Lockstar Beauty Bar – Receptionist/ Assistant to Owner
- Longwood Venues – Event Specialist
- Lululemon – Seasonal Educator
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- McLaughlin Research Corp – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – GM
- Michael Hayes Newport – Part-Time Tailor/Seamstress
- Middletown Public Schools – 4-Hour Teacher Assistants
- Mikel – MANAGEMENT ANALYST II
- Mokka Coffehouse – Barista/ counter server
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Navy Exchange Service Command –VENDING OPERATIONS WORKER
- New York Yacht Club – Banquet Manager
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist, Assistant Billing Coordinator-Parttime
- Newport Collaborative Architects – Architect
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator – $20 to $23 hourly wage
- Newport Lemonade – Stand Attendant
- Newport Marriott – All Positions, Hosting Job Fair On August 7
- Newport Mental Health – Registered Nurse
- Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
- Newport Vineyards – Vineyard / Farm Laborer, Line Cooks
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Events Manager
- OceanCliff – Front Desk Agent
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- Pasta Beach is looking for Servers and Hosts/Hostess
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Plant City X – Food Counter Attendant
- Reagan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
- RITBA – Tolling Image Reviewer
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Equipment Operator
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Football Coach – Salve Regina University
- SEACORP – Purchase Requisition Specialist
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora – Operations Leader
- Shore Soap Company – Retail Sales Associate, Late Summer, Fall, Winter…
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Smoke House – SERVER, BARTENDER & HOST
- Smyth Painting Company – Painter
- Sodexo – Food Operations Manager 2
- Specs Eyecare – Patient Care Coordinator
- St. George’s – Assistant Registrar; Academic Office Manager
- Starbucks – Barista
- St. Clare – Newport – Billing Specialist
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Bohlin – DISHWASHER – PREP COOK
- The Cogeshal Club – Assistant Teacher
- The Mooring & Smoke House – DISHWASHER – $125/WK BONUS, $14-$16/HR, LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR
- The Newport Reading Room – Kitchen Assistant / Housekeeping
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Housekeeper
- Tina Stephens – Retail Sales Consultant/Key Holder
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott ($23/hr Potential!!)
- Ulta Beauty – Specialty Beauty Advisor – Clinique
- US Naval Sea Systems Command – TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGER
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Vilage House Nursing & Rehab –Activities Assistant
- Visting Nurse Home & Hospice – Hospice Nurse Supervisor, Nurse Case Managers, and Per Diem RN’s and LPN’s
- Walmart – Store Project Coach – New England
- Wanumetonomy Golf Club – Golf Cart Attendant/ Range Attendant
- Webster Bank – Banking Center Mgr
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeper – Club Wyndham Newport Long Wharf Resort
- YMCA – Gymnastics Director
Don’t miss these events;
Newport Marriott hosting a job fair on August 7, hiring for all positions
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice will host a job fair in Portsmouth on July 28, in North Kingstown on July 29