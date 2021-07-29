The 2021 Newport Folk Festival edition known as “Folk On” is now part of folk history. The six-day Festival (conceived as two three-day mini-fests), with half capacity crowds due to Covid, was a resounding success.
The Festival felt a little different, with smaller crowds and stripped-down sets from many artists. Still, the vibe was pure NFF. The vast majority of those who attended walked away completely satisfied with many already making plans for next year’s event.
Wednesday, July 28th featured standout performances from several artists, many making their first live appearance since the pandemic began. High energy sets from Deer Tick, Lake Street Dive and Black Pumas were certainly highlights. Fan favorites Katie Pruitt, Chris Thile and newcomer Jake Blount had the crowd hanging on every note. Local artists Matt Fraza and Honest Charlie kept things real.
We’re sharing a few photos of Day 6 from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams (Note: Deer Tick photos courtesy of Gary Alpert). Folk On!
