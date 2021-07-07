Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.

I value What’s Up Newp!

If you’ve come to Rhode Island from a hot spot within the 50 states or DC, you must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken after arrival or within 72 hours before arrival. More information about quarantine requirements and exemptions for travelers arriving in Rhode Island is available here.

Travel restrictions as of July 6, 2021;

This list is updated every Monday morning.

State

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. Idaho
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas
  6. Missouri
  7. Nevada
  8. New Jersey
  9. Oklahoma
  10. South Carolina
  11. Utah
  12. Wyoming

More From What’s Up Newp

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.