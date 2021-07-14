A visit from Governor Dan McKee kicked off a busy morning at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport Wednesday. The Governor was there to check out the Hall of Fame Open and flip the ceremonial coin to open the day on the Stadium Court.

The Governor spoke briefly about the tournament, the return of tourism to the region, and the state’s continued vigilance in the fight against Covid. He enjoyed a tour of the facility from Chief Executive Officer Todd Martin and then opened the first match of the day with a coin flip.

The Tournament continues for the remainder of the week with the finals scheduled for Sunday, July 18th. Tickets and further information available here.

WhatsUpNewp’s Ken Abrams was there and shares some photos of the Governor along with action from an early-round match between Jordan Thompson and Yucki Sagita.

































