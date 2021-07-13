Clean Ocean Access this weekend announced a significantly lower price to get involved with residential composting as part of the Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island Initiative.

Since 2019, the project has diverted over 2,400,000 pounds of food scraps from entering the landfill, and with Black Earth Compost Clean Ocean Access is aiming to divert millions more at a more affordable price.

More from Clean Ocean Access;

Starting on August 1, curbside pickup of food scraps is available at an annual price of $99 (as compared with current price of $253) with Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island new project partner Black Earth Compost.

With funding support from 11th Hour Racing, Clean Ocean Access, and Black Earth Compost this week announced that they will provide a lower price residential composting service for Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown, and Bristol as part of the multi-year Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island initiative to position the community as a leader for environmental stewardship.

Rhodeside Revival is excited to hand off the next phase of the project, as stated by co-owner Miguel Costa and Conor MacManus “When we formed Rhodeside Revival, there weren’t any options in the Ocean State for residential curbside composting, and we took action, with the tremendous support from 11th Hour Racing and project leadership of Clean Ocean Access. Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island is the right thing for the Ocean State, and we will enjoy watching Black Earth Compost take over our operations and advance this into the next chapter”.

Black Earth Compost is a Massachusetts-based business with nearly 23,000 customers. With enthusiasm and commitment, owner Conor Miller stated, “We are excited to bring our passion from the Bay State into the Ocean State and become a project partner within Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island. All customers will receive excellent customer service and we look forward to working together to achieve the goal of 2,000 households diverting food scraps by the end of the year across the five communities of the project”.

As reported by Clean Ocean Access Program Manager Eva Touhey, “Improving ocean health starts on land and composting is a transformational behavior change that we want to make possible for everyone. To date, the project has diverted 1,200 tons of food scraps from entering the landfill. We are grateful for the hard work of Rhodeside Revival and excited to advance the Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island initiative with Black Earth Compost across the entire state in the years to come. Rhode Island puts over 100,000 tons of food scraps into the landfill each year, it should be composted and used to create healthy soils which in turn creates healthy seas, and Clean Ocean Access is committed to making that happen”.