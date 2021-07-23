Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be headlining the Lawn Stage at “Folk On” Friday, July 23. The Festival performance comes just as he releases a new album, Red Rocks 2020, recorded live during the pandemic.

Red Rocks 2020, the new live album from Nathaniel Rateliff, was just released on Stax Records. The live record was recorded in an empty Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff’s mid-September run of socially distanced shows, which was limited to 125 attendees per night in the 9400-capacity venue. Through Red Rocks 2020, Rateliff offers this 90-minute live experience to the fans who were unable to attend his live shows last year. Listen to/share Red Rocks 2020 HERE.

Rateliff and his band The Night Sweats took a break after the touring cycle behind their acclaimed second album Tearing at the Seams. During that time, Rateliff released a solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in February 2020 and planned a full year of touring until it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rateliff still remained active during the lockdown with various streaming events and fundraisers while leading the charge for the Colorado Music Relief Fund, which raised over $800,000 for musicians and crew members in Colorado.