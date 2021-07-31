A new live album from RI band and Newport Folk favorites Deer Tick, recorded last summer during the pandemic, was released on Friday.

The band announced in an e-mail that the album, Live from Fort Adams, is officially out on streaming platforms. The digital version is being offered as “pay what you want” on Bandcamp this weekend. Click here for links to the album.

Deer Tick has a national tour planned, with several shows already sold out. Dates below:

Aug 27 Greenfield, MA – Franklin County Fairgrounds

Aug 27 Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

Aug 29 Charleston, SC – Pour House

Sep 3 Wellfleet, MA – Beachcomber SOLD OUT

Sep 4 Portland, ME – Ghostland

Sep 5 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios SOLD OUT

Sep 15 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sep 16 Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig

Sep 17 Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi (Low ticket warning!)

Sep 28 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West+

Sep 29 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom+

Sep 30 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club+

Oct 1 Birmingham, AL – Saturn+

Oct 2 Stovall, MS – Mighty Roots Music Festival

Oct 30 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park (Low ticket warning!)

Oct 31 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 2 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 3 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore* (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 5 Seattle, WA – Showbox*

Nov 6 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Nov 8 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov 9 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre*

Nov 11 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

Nov 12 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre* (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 13 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 15 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov 16 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Nov 18 Boston, MA – Royale* SOLD OUT

Nov 19 Washington DC – 9:30 Club (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer* (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 22 New York, NY – Webster Hall (Low ticket warning!)

Nov 23 New York, NY – Webster Hall* (Low ticket warning!)