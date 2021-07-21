Condé Nast Traveler this week named Nantucket as one of the best places to travel in September — calling out outdoor activities, local breweries & restaurants, and the upcoming Nantucket Project as reasons to visit.

Nantucket isn’t just for summering. A fall trip to the island will be relatively quiet and crowd-free, but you can still enjoy the same outdoor activities as during high season. Spend your days sailing, golfing, biking, and walking to nearby lighthouses, or enjoy the lack of lines at Cisco Brewers and The Proprietors. Don’t miss the 10th annual Nantucket Project (September 23-26), an “ideas conference” where celebrities and innovators give live talks and music performances, as well as screen original films. This year’s line-up of keynote speakers has yet to be announced, but past headliners include Jennifer Garner, Paul Giamatti, Steve Wozniak, and Ndaba Mandela. The event will be held at the White Elephant hotel, which happens to be one of the most beloved properties in Nantucket. The waterfront resort features spacious suites with harbor views, an outdoor heated pool, and a world-class spa, plus some of the best seafood on the island.

Condé Nast Traveler

Nantucket was included among places like Geneva, Amalfi Coast, Bali, and Jackson Hole.



See the full story here: https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/best-places-to-travel-september