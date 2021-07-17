It was a rock show from start to finish Friday night at the Greenwich Odeum where the Bacon Brothers played to an enthusiastic crowd. It was a full house at the East Greenwich venue, in fact, it was the largest concert ever held there, where a renovated balcony section was recently completed.

The band blasted through a set of favorites including “Tom Petty T-Shirt,” “36 Cents,” and “Old Guitars.” The encores “Cripple Creek” and a re-worked “Footloose,” from the movie of the same name, had the crowd up on their feet. Summertime blues were nowhere to be seen.

Band co-leaders Kevin and Michael Bacon have been playing for over two decades now, and their sell-out shows are a testament to their talents. They bring good vibes and are greeted warming with standing ovations at every show.

Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the evening – check out his photos below.









































