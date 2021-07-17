Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
It was a rock show from start to finish Friday night at the Greenwich Odeum where the Bacon Brothers played to an enthusiastic crowd. It was a full house at the East Greenwich venue, in fact, it was the largest concert ever held there, where a renovated balcony section was recently completed.
The band blasted through a set of favorites including “Tom Petty T-Shirt,” “36 Cents,” and “Old Guitars.” The encores “Cripple Creek” and a re-worked “Footloose,” from the movie of the same name, had the crowd up on their feet. Summertime blues were nowhere to be seen.
Band co-leaders Kevin and Michael Bacon have been playing for over two decades now, and their sell-out shows are a testament to their talents. They bring good vibes and are greeted warming with standing ovations at every show.
Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the evening – check out his photos below.