Children’s crafts and other summer activities are back at Green Animals Topiary Garden, with a series of weekly programs inspired by the “David Rogers’ Big Bugs” exhibition now on display.

The Preservation Society Of Newport County today announced that every Tuesday morning through August 31, “Pollinator Pop-Ups” will guide children through the creation of their own bug-inspired crafts, from bee puppets to pollinator fans to butterfly wings and more. The series also includes a storytime session and family yoga led by a professional instructor.

After the activity, children and their families are welcome to explore the garden, see the “Big Bugs” sculpture exhibition and learn about the importance of pollinators and other bugs in nature.

The programs are designed for children 4 and older, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. An activity fee of $5 per child covers the cost of the provided materials, and the purchase of admission to Green Animals is required for all adults and children ages 6 through 17. Admission is free for Preservation Society members. Advance registration is required at www.newportmansions.org/learn/kids-families.

The “Pollinator Pop-Ups” schedule is:

• Pollinator Mobile: Tuesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Color and arrange cutouts of different pollinators into a hanging mobile that flies around in the breeze.

• Family Yoga in the Garden: Tuesday, July 20, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Yoga and meditation in a peaceful setting with Elyse Rotondo from OmKids Yoga. Bring your own mat. Activity fee is $10.

• Sculpt a Pollinator: Tuesday, July 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Mold a sculpture inspired by “David Rogers’ Big Bugs” or from the topiaries at Green Animals.

• Pollinator Storytime: Tuesday, August 3, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Enjoy a pollinator-themed book designed to foster an appreciation for the importance of pollinators in our environment.

• Join the Pollinator “Fan” Club: Tuesday, August 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Create your own hand fan decorated with creatures or flowers from the garden.

• Bumblebee Puppet: Tuesday, August 17, 10:30 a.m.-noon. A simple and fun way to create puppet friend to take around the garden in search of flowers.

• Build Butterfly Wings: Tuesday, August 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Let your imagination fly as you design your own colorful, wearable Butterfly Wings.

• Colorful Butterflies: Tuesday, August 31, 10:30 a.m.-noon. What happens when you put together color, water and coffee filters? A colorful butterfly appears!

Each program is limited to a small group. Advance registration is required at www.newportmansions.org/learn/kids-families.