Beach Road Weekend has announced a new all star lineup for the 3-day music festival, and is slated to be one of the best weekends for live music in the summer of 2022. The festival will feature performances by Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell, Billy Strings, and many more from August 26-28th. Tickets and hotel packages go on sale Friday, July 30 at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature two massive stages side-by-side meaning the music will keep going all day, uninterrupted, with an incredible lineup including legendary rocker Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lord Huron, Billy Strings, Dawes, Mt. Joy, The War and Treaty, Lucy Ducas, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, Jeremie Albino and more to be announced soon. These artists have won more than 20 Grammy’s between them, have put out dozens of gold and platinum albums, and played nearly every major music festival in the United States.

“We have been working on this lineup for the past two years, building relationships and connecting with artists that we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days straight,” said Adam Epstein in a statement. “This is going to be the biggest party the island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone.”

The new lineup announcement comes just after Beach Road Weekend “350”, three nights of socially distanced concerts on the Vineyard featuring moe. and Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the founding of Tisbury.

Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the company behind Beach Road Weekend, is also bringing world class musicians to the island through the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series, presenting dozens of shows at the Loft in Oak Bluffs.

NEW CONCERT SITE EXPERIENCE

Fans will find several dramatic improvements that will enhance access to Beach Road for mainland visitors, and to make the experience of seeing the bands in Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury better than ever. Based on feedback from Beach Road Weekend 2019 attendees, all reserved seating has been removed. General Admission ticket buyers will be able to get right up in front of the stage.

HOTEL PACKAGES

Created in partnership with Martha’s Vineyard’s Travel & Tourism industry, Beach Road 2022 debuts a custom built ticket and accommodations website created with the off-island visitor in mind. With only a few clicks, people can purchase a weekend stay at more than 10 of the island’s best hotels and campgrounds which include passes to all three days of entertainment on Beach Road Weekend’s stages. The partner hotels include Mansion House, Kelley House, Summercamp, The Sydney, The Richard, The Harbor View Hotel, The Christopher, Edgartown Inn, Island Inn, MV Family Campgrounds, and NobNocket. Hotel packages begin at $662 and include a three night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional GA weekend passes can be added at checkout. Passes can also be upgraded to GA+ or VIP at an additional cost. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekendPackages.com.

PACKAGING AND TICKET OPTIONS

For Beach Road Weekend 2022, fans will be able to choose either General Admission, General Admission Plus, or the VIP Beach Club package, Beach Club options include premium field level viewing, access to the Beach Club shaded lounge with luxury furnishings and private air conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks as well as exclusive food options. The General Admission Plus package includes access to an exclusive area with air conditioned restrooms, complimentary WI-FI, and a shaded “Chill Zone.” General Admission packages will be available July 30, and parents can purchase weekend passes for children 12 and under, for $150. A limited number of Single day passes will be available at a date to be announced.