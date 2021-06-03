What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Tiverton Public Library will host a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5th from 10 am-12 pm. The clinic is open to individuals ages 12 and up with no residency requirement.

Pre-registration is required. Visit https://www.vaccinateri.org/appointment/en/reg/6962159660 to register.

The second dose clinic will be on Saturday, June 26th from 10 am-12 pm. A registration link will be provided for all attendees at the first dose clinic.

