What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
This summer season, Stoneacre Hospitality Group invites Newport residents and visitors alike to picnic as they’ve never picnicked before! Offering an array of elevated picnic menus and an ever-expanding list of outdoor venues, Stoneacre Picnics — launching today — are completely customizable to fit any occasion.
Stoneacre Picnics says that it offers an unforgettable outdoor dining experience, without any of the hassles. With four easy steps, the Stoneacre team proves that picnic dreams really can come true:
1. Choose from one of four menus.
2. Select your desired picnic location.
3. Show up at the appointed time to enjoy a luxurious picnic in the city by the sea.
4. When it is time to leave, the Stoneacre team will come and handle all of the cleanup.
“I’m thrilled to announce the official launch of Stoneacre Picnics,” said Christine Bevilacqua, Owner/Director of Events at Stoneacre Hospitality in a statement. “Our goal is to curate memorable experiences, whether it’s a romantic date night, fun girls’ night out, or polo picnic party. It is as easy as naming the time and place and our team takes care of the rest. There’s no better way to experience summer in Newport!”
Full-service picnics start at $325.00 for two guests for two hours, plus $75.00 for each additional guest and $100 per hour for over two hours. Rates include all food, picnic set up and picnic cleanup.
Alternatively, for those who want the food but not the rest, picnic menus are available a la carte for $149.00 for pick up at Stoneacre Brasserie and include a keepsake Stoneacre Market Bag. To learn more about Stoneacre Picnics and make a reservation visit www.stoneacrepicnics.com.
MENU
Four picnic offerings are available to suit every occasion. Generously packed, select from:
Rise & Shine
Pastry Basket
Fruit Salad
Overnight Oats
Egg Salad Sandwich
The Nitro Cart’s Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Parisian Lunch
Local Farmstand Crudité
Kale Caesar Salad
Ham & Gruyere Baguette
Ratatouille Tartine
Chocolate Brownies
Assorted Fever-Tree Sodas
Sunset Chaser
American Caviar
Smoked Trout Roe
Chive Creme Fraiche
House made Potato Chips
Water Crackers
Chocolate Brownies
Polo Picnic
Spain’s La Brujula tinned fish
Marinated Olives
Spiced Nuts
Baguette with Seasonal Jam
Cheese (3) & Charcuterie (2) board
Local Farmstand Crudité
Chocolate Brownies
Assorted Fever-Tree Sodas
LOCATIONS
An ever-expanding list of outdoor venues throughout Newport can be home to the picnic of your dreams. Current locations include:
- Fort Adams (best sunset in Newport)
- Rovensky Park (overlooking historic Bellevue Avenue mansions)
- Three Newport Preservation Society Mansions (includes mansion tour and exclusive picnic access)
- The Breakers (the largest of the Vanderbilt mansions)
- The Marble House (another Vanderbilt classic, including a Japanese-inspired Tea House right on the Cliff Walk)
- The Elms and its Sunken Gardens (the most detailed of the Preservation Society’s landscapes)
- King’s Park (an iconic view of Newport Harbor)
- Brenton Point (Ocean Drive’s official picnic pull off)
- Reject’s Beach (tour the Cliff Walk and land at this ‘locals only’ spot)
- First Beach (sunset-only picnics)
- Newport Polo Grounds (step back in time at America’s first polo club)
- Eisenhower Park
AMBIANCE
Stoneacre’s Event Designer creates beautiful tablescapes for all occasions, from a romantic picnic al fresco for two to a casual family night and everything in between. Among the vast selection of details and amenities included are:
· Low wooden picnic table
· Luxurious pillow seating (chairs available upon request)
· Picnic blanket
· Linen Napkins
· Plates & utensils
· Copper tumblers
· Live potted plants & greenery
· Lanterns
· Umbrella (upon request)
Luxury upgrades are available at an added cost:
· Floral bouquets
· Additional candlelight
· Specialty wine, champagne, and beer
To learn more about Stoneacre Picnics and make a reservation visit www.stoneacrepicnics.com.
More From What’s Up Newp
- Stoneacre Hospitality Group launches Stoneacre Picnics, ‘elevated picnic experiences’ now available throughout Newport
- 3 Doors Down and Blackberry Smoke to play Bold Point Park October 1
- What’s Up this week in Newport County: June 2 – 6
- Masks will no longer be required outdoors in Rhode Island beginning June 2
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data on COVID-19 and vaccine administration