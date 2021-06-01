This summer season, Stoneacre Hospitality Group invites Newport residents and visitors alike to picnic as they’ve never picnicked before! Offering an array of elevated picnic menus and an ever-expanding list of outdoor venues, Stoneacre Picnics — launching today — are completely customizable to fit any occasion.

Stoneacre Picnics says that it offers an unforgettable outdoor dining experience, without any of the hassles. With four easy steps, the Stoneacre team proves that picnic dreams really can come true:

1. Choose from one of four menus.

2. Select your desired picnic location.

3. Show up at the appointed time to enjoy a luxurious picnic in the city by the sea.

4. When it is time to leave, the Stoneacre team will come and handle all of the cleanup.

“I’m thrilled to announce the official launch of Stoneacre Picnics,” said Christine Bevilacqua, Owner/Director of Events at Stoneacre Hospitality in a statement. “Our goal is to curate memorable experiences, whether it’s a romantic date night, fun girls’ night out, or polo picnic party. It is as easy as naming the time and place and our team takes care of the rest. There’s no better way to experience summer in Newport!”





Photos provided by Stoneacre Hospitality Group

Full-service picnics start at $325.00 for two guests for two hours, plus $75.00 for each additional guest and $100 per hour for over two hours. Rates include all food, picnic set up and picnic cleanup.

Alternatively, for those who want the food but not the rest, picnic menus are available a la carte for $149.00 for pick up at Stoneacre Brasserie and include a keepsake Stoneacre Market Bag. To learn more about Stoneacre Picnics and make a reservation visit www.stoneacrepicnics.com.

MENU

Four picnic offerings are available to suit every occasion. Generously packed, select from:

Rise & Shine

Pastry Basket

Fruit Salad

Overnight Oats

Egg Salad Sandwich

The Nitro Cart’s Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Parisian Lunch

Local Farmstand Crudité

Kale Caesar Salad

Ham & Gruyere Baguette

Ratatouille Tartine

Chocolate Brownies

Assorted Fever-Tree Sodas



Sunset Chaser

American Caviar

Smoked Trout Roe

Chive Creme Fraiche

House made Potato Chips

Water Crackers

Chocolate Brownies

Polo Picnic

Spain’s La Brujula tinned fish

Marinated Olives

Spiced Nuts

Baguette with Seasonal Jam

Cheese (3) & Charcuterie (2) board

Local Farmstand Crudité

Chocolate Brownies

Assorted Fever-Tree Sodas

LOCATIONS

An ever-expanding list of outdoor venues throughout Newport can be home to the picnic of your dreams. Current locations include:

Fort Adams (best sunset in Newport)

Rovensky Park (overlooking historic Bellevue Avenue mansions)

Three Newport Preservation Society Mansions (includes mansion tour and exclusive picnic access)

The Breakers (the largest of the Vanderbilt mansions)

The Marble House (another Vanderbilt classic, including a Japanese-inspired Tea House right on the Cliff Walk)

The Elms and its Sunken Gardens (the most detailed of the Preservation Society’s landscapes)

King’s Park (an iconic view of Newport Harbor)

Brenton Point (Ocean Drive’s official picnic pull off)

Reject’s Beach (tour the Cliff Walk and land at this ‘locals only’ spot)

First Beach (sunset-only picnics)

Newport Polo Grounds (step back in time at America’s first polo club)

Eisenhower Park

AMBIANCE

Stoneacre’s Event Designer creates beautiful tablescapes for all occasions, from a romantic picnic al fresco for two to a casual family night and everything in between. Among the vast selection of details and amenities included are:

· Low wooden picnic table

· Luxurious pillow seating (chairs available upon request)

· Picnic blanket

· Linen Napkins

· Plates & utensils

· Copper tumblers

· Live potted plants & greenery

· Lanterns

· Umbrella (upon request)

Luxury upgrades are available at an added cost:

· Floral bouquets

· Additional candlelight

· Specialty wine, champagne, and beer

To learn more about Stoneacre Picnics and make a reservation visit www.stoneacrepicnics.com.