There’s a singer-songwriter vibe on “Six Picks” this weekend, with local and regional performers dominating the picks until touring bands start up again next month. Solstice weekend is a great time to get out and enjoy some live music.

Friday: SOLD OUT – A highlight this week would have to be indie-folk artist Sean Rowe at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown. The show is presented by Common Fence Music, and is part of the new “Summer Outdoor Concert Series.”Details here.

Friday: The Wolff Sisters and Dan Blakeslee are at Askew in Providence beginning at 9PM. Details here.

Friday: Journalist, podcaster, and musician Bill Bartholomew brings his band to Dusk in Providence for an outdoor EP release party beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Greyhound Dream will bring the folk-roots vibes to the Oak Hill Tavern in North Kingston. Details here.

Saturday: Celebrate Pride at the PVD United Fest block party on Chestnut Street beginning at 6PM with live music, vendors, food trucks and more! Don’t miss Heather Rose in Clover at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: RI icons Steve Smith and the Nakeds play the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown. Details here.