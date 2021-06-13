Two of the state’s leading jazz artists have new albums out this year – both among the best of their respective careers.

Greg Abate and Dan Moretti have certainly made their mark in the jazz world. Both have recorded numerous albums over the years, as leaders, and in support of famous stars like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Phil Woods, and Dr. John. And both have been inducted into the RI Music Hall of Fame.

Abate’s new album is a tribute to the legendary jazz pianist and NEA Jazzmaster Kenny Baron. Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron was recorded at Rudy Van Gelder’s famed studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and includes Baron himself on keyboards.

The two-disc set is filled with over a dozen of Baron’s songs, originally recorded over a 50-year career. Abate’s sound varies on the album, joyful, yet contemplative at moments, with Coltrane-esque sheets of sound on tunes like the cheery “Sunflower.”

Dan Moretti’s Tres Hombre is a diverse and upbeat release. Moretti’s groove showcases funky Latin-inspired substructures, with dazzling solo lines, from the sax player and his support crew. Jazz writer Ken Franklin notes,

“New England–based saxophonist Dan Moretti with a strong underpinning of funk and Latin rhythms, his longstanding favorites, Tres Libre celebrates his creativity as a conceptualist and improviser.”

These new releases sound as fresh and authentic as anything in jazz music. Want to support these homegrown artists? Show your support for jazz music and purchase their albums directly.

