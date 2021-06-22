Want to learn how to write a song in a supportive, communal environment?

Well, here’s your chance… Two free classes, each four weeks long, are planned for this summer, thanks to RI music legend Mark Cutler.

“Healing Arts in the Park” is a new initiative from Cutler, modeled after the Same Thing Project, a program he built that brings together people from different walks of life to write a song.

“I’m really looking forward to writing songs face to face with folks again,” explained Cutler. “The songs we end up with are always surprising, pure, and really good. There’s no feeling like it.”

The first sessions, happening at the Roger Williams National Memorial in Providence, are scheduled for four Thursdays beginning July 8th. The second set is happening at Slater Mill in Pawtucket beginning Thursday, August 5th.

For more information, go to the Same Thing Project web site here.