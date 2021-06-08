The longtime local staple, located at 120 West Main Road in Middletown, is moving away from nightly dinner offerings and will now be open for breakfast only. Along with breakfast, Rhea’s Kitchen will also be available for catering for smaller events and private functions both on and off the property.

The restaurant has been open for 31 years continuously and Jimmy Moisiades, who owns and runs the restaurant, has been there for 25 of them. “I’ve seen a lot of different things in my 25 years in this industry but nothing compared to the pandemic,” Moisiades told What’s Up Newp.

Photo by Marial Maher/Visual Manor

“For me, it’s been a long journey at Rhea’s and it will continue, just in a different context. I’ve had lots of long nights and weekends. Lots of hours over the course of 25 years. During quarantine, I had an opportunity to spend more time at home and with my friends and family which is something I really hadn’t experienced before. I think after all these years, this small silver lining has reminded me that it’s time to take some time for me.”

Although the hours may be changing, Rhea’s famous and beloved ribs won’t be going anywhere. “We’ve been fortunate to have such a strong local following that I want to make sure this change does right by them as well. The ribs aren’t going anywhere, so if you have a backyard BBQ or small event and want our ribs, I am more than happy to cater!” said Moisiades.

Starting this week, Rhea’s Kitchen will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 am until noon. The menu will feature classic American breakfast dishes and of course plenty of mimosas and Bloody Mary’s.





Photos by Marial Maher/Visual Manor

When asked what else he wanted to include, Moisiades said that it was imperative that we include a quote thanking Rhea’s loyal customers; “Thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive over the years, I can’t say how appreciative I am for your business and for your continued business with this change. I’ll still be seeing your faces, just at a different time of day!”