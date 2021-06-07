William Neill Coffey, age 43, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Newport, RI on June 21, 1977, he was the only son of Neill Freeman and Diane Carmody Coffey.

After graduating from Middletown High School in 1996, Billy proudly worked alongside his father for the family business, Coffey’s Citgo. Always ready with a welcoming smile, Billy’s warm, friendly, and respectful manner made him a favorite with customers old and new.

In addition to being a dedicated and devoted employee, Billy was an avid reader who enjoyed learning about all aspects of American history, but the Colonial and WWII eras were the ones he enjoyed best. Although history was what interested him the most, he could just as easily offer a recommendation on a variety of topics.

Billy was a selfless, loyal friend with a generous spirit who would help anyone in any way he could. His quick wit and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Two of the happiest days of his life were when each of his two sons was born. He cherished times spent with them collecting shells and sea glass, swimming in the ocean, and simply enjoying each other’s company no matter what they were doing, just as long as they were together.

Billy is survived by his parents, Neill F. and Diane C. Coffey of Middletown, RI; his sisters Elizabeth C. Behan, her husband Kevin and their five children of Middletown, RI; Meredith N. Coffey of Wallingford, VT, and Erin C. Carlisle, her husband Joshua, and their three children, of Middletown, RI, all of whom supported him in his fight until the end.

He is most importantly survived by and forever loved and missed by his two sons, Neill William and Grayson Jeffrey, who were the absolute light of Billy’s life and whom he loved beyond measure.

Rest in peace, Billy; you will be forever loved and missed, more than words can ever say. We’ll see you again.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a Memorial Service immediately following. Burial to follow at Middletown Cemetery at Turner and Wyatt Rd.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Billy’s memory to the Martin Luther King Center, the Salvation Army, or the charity of your choosing.