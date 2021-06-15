Sharon Botelho, age 56, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 9, 2021after a long battle with cancer.

Sharon was born in Newport, RI to Manuel and the late Mary (White) Botelho.

Sharon is survived by her father, Manuel Botelho, her sister, Karen Botelho and will also be missed by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Botelho.

A Graveside Service for Ms. Sharon Botelho will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Portsmouth Cemetery.

