Raymond C. Mello, 63, of Middletown, passed away on May 28, 2021.

Raymond was born in Newport, RI, to George and Frances (Bernhardt) Mello.

Raymond was fascinated about trucks and trucking, which got him into his career as a truck driver. He was like a truck encyclopedia; he was the one to call when anyone had a truck question. He was well known for his passion and knowledge. He was an avid Harley Davidson fanatic. He was well known for riding his motorcycle. Whenever he was out riding, he was always accompanied by other bikers. Raymond was a great storyteller, he will always be remembered for his creativity, wit, and sarcasm.

Raymond is survived by his children, Jason R. Mello of Portsmouth, and Amanda Brooks and husband David of Quakertown, PA. He also leaves his mother, Frances Mello of Portsmouth, his siblings, George J. Mello, Jr. and wife Jane, of Richmond, Peter A. Mello and spouse Larry of Somerset MA, and Christine A. Deacon and husband Bob of Newport, three grandchildren, Erika, Jacob, and Abigail Brooks, his companion, Colleen DeSouza of Tiverton and her children Jackie and Lily Belle.

He was preceded in death by his father, George J. Mello.

Services for Raymond will be private.