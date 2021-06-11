via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Norma Olmstead Campbell, of Newport, RI passed away after a lengthy illness, at home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 93. Norma was born at Newport Hospital August 21, 1927, to Edith (Smith) and Harold Olmstead.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her brother Harold Olmstead, Jr. , son, Robert (Soupy) Campbell, husband, William (Soup) F. Campbell Sr. and her partner of 20 years, Charles E. Kesson.

Norma was a loving mother, mother-in-law, nana, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Norma attended Mary Washington College and Newport Secretarial School. Soup and Norma were married June 22, 1946. She worked many years as a telephone operator. Norma was assistant manager at the Aquidneck Medical Center for 20 years and she also worked at Newport Naval War College for 12 years before retiring in 1992 to enjoy life with her loving family. Norma then took up the game of golf, enjoyed winters in Pompano Beach and Stuart, Florida and enjoyed traveling and sightseeing in many countries and loved caring for her rescue dog, Lucy.

Norma was a lifelong member at Hazard’s Beach, she was active in the Trigon Club. She was an avid knitter and she embroidered kneelers for Emmanuel Church where she was a member. Over the years she also was a member at St. George’s Church and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Norma loved going out to dinner and she enjoyed her nightly glass of wine. On any occasion, she was always “dressed to the nines”. She never left her house without her lipstick and earrings. She loved being with family more than anything. She loved sharing her knowledge of Newport and Newport families. But mostly, she loved sharing family memories with all of us. She will forever remain in our hearts.

Norma will be deeply missed by her son, William F. Campbell, Jr., (Jan) and daughter, Sheryle Northrup and 5 granddaughters: Courtney Campbell McGannon, Melissa Northrup Medeiros (Andrew), Kristen Northrup, Alicia Campbell Maguire (Ryan) and Brittany Campbell Russell (Timothy) and 10 great grandchildren: Elise and Sean Jr. McGannon, Lily, Andrew and Nicholas Medeiros, Eve Cambra, Connor and Cole Maguire, Brynn and Will Russell and her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Rocco and everyone at the Wound Care Center at Newport Hospital and Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for their wonderful care and kindness given to Norma and to all of us.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted per Norma’s request. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to the Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.