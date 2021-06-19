via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Maureen Rooney Kramer, 77, of Middletown, RI died peacefully in her sleep on June 14, 2021, at home.

She was born in Newport, RI May 21, 1944, the oldest of 5 children of E. Patrick and Elizabeth O’Connell Rooney.

Formerly of Dromod, County Leitrim Ireland, she lived her dreams with her predeceased husband of 30 years Robert “Bob” Kramer on their beloved barge “Mairin” with their Irish rescue dog Alf.

Maureen graduated from Elmhurst Academy in Portsmouth and Dunbarton College, in Washington, DC with a fine arts degree. She retired as a reference librarian having worked at Providence Public Library, Newport Public Library, St. George’s School Library and Rogers Free Library in Bristol, RI.

Maureen was an avid reader, book, movie and theatre critic and lover of the arts. She adored collecting special paintings that reminded her of the working boats in Ireland and its countryside as well as her grandfather J.T. O’Connell’s Castle Hill in Newport.

Maureen is survived by her stepdaughter Chelsea Kramer of Warwick, RI, and her siblings Patrick (Pam) and Liz (Stephen) Prime of Middletown, RI, Kathy Rooney of Portland, OR, Meg Rooney (Ann) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and her constant canine companion Alf. She also leaves behind nephews Keegan Rooney, Sean Rooney, Nick Prime, and nieces Kate Rooney and Kiley Prime along with 6 special grand nephews and grandnieces. Also, she will be sorely missed by her lifelong friends Jane Dwyer and Pam Hightower of Middletown and the many dear friends she left in Ireland.

As she wished, there will be no formal funeral service, but a memorial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907.