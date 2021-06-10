Manuel “Manny” Zapanta, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away, with family present, on May 28, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Manny was born in Guagua, Philippines, to Maria Calma and Apolonio Zapanta.

Manny was married to Maria (Nieves) Zapanta, for 40 years.

Manny proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years, retiring in 1992, with the rank of Senior Chief. Manny continued his government service at the Navy Commissary in various roles. He earned his Associate’s Degree from the New England Institute of Technology. He was an active member of the Masons and Filipino American Association of Newport, having served in leadership roles in both organizations.

Manny is survived by his wife Maria, and his children; Javier Zapanta, wife Julia Karkut. and grandson Joshua Zapanta of Epping, NH, Ronald Zapanta of Portsmouth, RI and Heather Zapanta.

A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 12th from 1pm to 5pm at the St. Johns Masonic Lodge No. 1, 81 Sprague Street in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private with military honors at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.