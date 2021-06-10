Larry Kieffer was born August 14, 1970 in Doylestown PA. Larry passed away at home in Newport.

Larry survived by his father Robert Lee Kieffer SR.,step mom Edna Kieffer from Fall River Mass, Daughter Sarah Elizabeth Kieffer Son In-Law Saul Rivera from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Larry Kieffer JR from Coventry Rhode Island, Step daughter Ashley Medetongnon from Watertown, New York, Michael Daponte from Newport RI, Sister Sherri Landreneau from OR And Sister Tina and brother-in-law Fred from Middletown RI. Brother Bobby Kieffer from Coventry RI, Grandkids Dillon Adams, Elias Rivera,Emma Rivera And Neil Rivera,

Nephews, Michael Stout from OR. Dean Summit from OR. Freddie Sena,From NH Nick Sena from RI, Nate sena from RI nieces Amy Stout, CA. Lucrittia Arce from VA Valerie Sena from RI Karlee Kieffer from Mass, Many great nephews and nieces.

Predeceased by Mother Florence Summit, Brother Dean Summit, nephew Robert Kieffer/Arruda.

Larry loved going to the beach with his children.

And going to his sisters house for gatherings at the pool. He was known all over Newport for his kind hearted soul. He was a hard worker as a painter all over Newport. He truly will be missed by family and friends .

When you see someone suffering from an illness .. please don’t push them away pull them close .. all they want is to know they belong and they are loved and someone is there for them no matter what’s is going on their life …

Services will be on June 21, 2021 at 4 pm at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, 12 Marlborough St. Newport, RI

There will be food following the service at the church.