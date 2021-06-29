John P. ‘Jack’ Warner, age 78, of Tiverton, RI, formerly of Madeline Drive, Newport, passed away on June 24, 2021 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA.

Born in Newport, December 13, 1942, Jack was the son of late George T. and Lillian (Norlin) Warner.

Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith (Vendituoli) Warner, their daughter Dena Warner Silvia and her husband Todd of Middletown, and four grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Connor, and Caroline. He also leaves his siblings George Warner of Bristol, Jill Ragland of Maine, Claire Warner of Washington, and Michael Warner of Newport and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Agnes Warner and granddaughter Gabriella Silvia.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School and the University of Rhode Island.

Jack was a natural educator. He took pride in his 28 year teaching career as an 8th grade teacher at Thompson Middle School. He created all of his own teaching materials and was known for his intricate drawings of maps for his geography students. He made history come alive for his students and was a favorite teacher to many.

In addition to teaching, Jack had an accomplished career in music spanning 4 decades. Taking after his father, he became part of the Newport music scene as a jazz drummer. His very first gigs were with high school friends Fred Libby, Steve Budesheim and Jack Rathcamp. Over the years he played with many nationally and internationally known jazz and pop artists.

In the late 50’s Jack played with popular local artists including vocalist Bill Weston, saxophonist Eddie”Stack”Ames and pianist Bobby Greene.

He went on to tour the country in the 1960s with Bob Hope’s USO band.

Later in his music career the Jazz Ltd. trio was formed with Jack on drums, Mac Chrupcala playing piano and Richard Haddocks on bass.

The group enjoyed a several year run at the Pier Restaurant as well as playing several other local venues. The trio also performed in Boston, New York City and Miami with well known musicians such as soul vocalists Lovelace Watkins and Lyn Roman.

In the 1970s the Newport Friends of Jazz Music Series was created, produced by Bill Angel. The Sunday afternoon series was a favorite among Newport jazz enthusiasts. As the house drummer, Jack backed many nationally and internationally known guest artists including jazz harmonica player, Mike Turk, guitarist Gray Sargent, pianist Thelonious Monk, saxophonist Charlie Rouse, keyboard player Diamond Centofanti along with vocalists Pat Loncar and Rebecca Parris.

Jack’s retirement years were spent with his wife Judy, splitting their time between West Palm Beach and Tiverton, RI. As Jack’s illness progressed they moved to Tiverton permanently. In addition to spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed spending long afternoons sitting on his balcony waiting for the sun set over the water. Everyone loved Jack and his easy going personality, he had many friends at the Villages and will be sadly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 12:00 Noon in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of John Warner to the Massachusetts General Hospital Vascular Center, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or at giving.massgeneral.org/