John Crouse Burney, Jr., was born on April 6th, 1924 in Little Falls, NY. After service as an enlisted man and aviation cadet during World War II, he entered West Point with the Class of ’46. At West Point, in Company F-1, his goal was to stand high enough in his class to be assigned to the branch of his choice – Cavalry.



In 1949, Jack married Mary A. McConnell; and they both enjoyed a fulfilling Army career working as a team. This career included nine years in Germany, two years in Belgium, and a year in Okinawa and required 27 moves. In addition, Jack served without Mary in Korea and Vietnam.



Much of Jack’s service was in troop command positions. These included command of an armored cavalry troop in the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment, tank company in the 82d Airborne Division, rifle company in the 75th Regimental Combat Team, tank battalion in the Fourth Armored Division, and brigade in that same division. In Vietnam, he served as the deputy commander of a brigade of the First Cavalry Division. His final troop duty was as Assistant Division Commander of the 9th Infantry Division. Jack’s staff assignments included duty in Headquarters, U. S. Army, Europe; Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE – NATO); Department of the Army; Office of the Secretary of Defense; and Defense Intelligence Agency. Most of his staff experience involved operational and nuclear matters.



Jack is a graduate of the Army’s Command & General Staff College and the National War College. He has a graduate degree in international affairs.



Jack’s awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three clusters, the Bronze Star with V, the Air Medal with two clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one cluster; the Combat Infantry Badge; and the Master Parachutist Badge.

Jack left the Army in 1974 as a brigadier general and founded an investment management company, The Burney Company. This has proven to be a successful, nationwide advisory firm. He served as President for many years and was active as founder and Chairman until recently.



Jack loved his family: his wife, Mary; two daughters, Loren Deveau of Jamestown, RI, and Dana Swist and her husband David Swist, of Portsmouth, RI; four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



The family is deeply grateful for his devoted caregivers, especially Melissa Simmons and Janet McGinity.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 6 Everett St., Newport, RI, 02871, or to the Association of Graduates, USMA, West Point, NY, 10096.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street on Wednesday, June 9 at 11 A.M.

Burial will be at a later date in the cemetery at West Point Military Academy in NY.