Elizabeth Violet (Annelli) Bucci, of Newport, RI passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 91.

Elizabeth was born in Middletown, CT to Caesare and Veronica (Yamrok) Annelli on September 5, 1929. She was the youngest and remaining survivor of 16 siblings.

“Betty” moved to Newport, R.I. at a young age. She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport, RI. In her earlier years she worked for the Canvassing Authority and as a secretary. She met her late husband Anthony “Tony” Bucci in Newport. Shortly after their marriage they launched a business (Bucci’s Combination Store) originally on Bridge St. before finding their permanent location on Thames St. in Newport, RI.

As a proprietor, Betty was a hard worker; her fans would argue harder than Tony. She was enormously proud of her work ethic, her business, and many successes. As she herself matured in age, she continually provided care for many elderly people; she did this without hesitation knowing it was the right thing to do. She took immense enjoyment being introduced to the newest generation of neighborhood families that would walk through her store doors as the parents did years earlier. She took great pride in being part of the local community, fulfilling the needs of her many customers and friends, including being the unofficial babysitter for the neighborhood kids and of course, for the many dogs, who always found their way into the store’s back room for a treat. Her life experiences and her passion for reading furnished her with a wealth of knowledge and sought-after wisdom. Betty was an amazing listener and on any given day you could observe or participate in the many diverse conversations in “the backroom”. Her kindness, generosity, and trustworthiness earned her the fond name of “Momma Bucci”, which she cherished.

After six decades she sold her business to focus on family and other activities. She deeply missed her daily connection with the neighborhood, her many customers, friends, business associates and spoke of them often and always hoped they were well.

During her retirement, Betty treasured spending time with her family, enjoyed sleeping in late, was an avid reader and read any piece of literature she could get her hands on, she was adventurous in the kitchen and cooked elaborate meals for her family to the days before her passing. She also delighted in traveling with her daughter abroad and domestically. One of her loving pleasures was spending time and learning about the activities of her venturesome grandsons.

She is survived by her three children; Anthony A. Bucci; Veronica Bucci (Stephen Mey), Bruce Bucci (Mary Bucci); her beloved grandsons, Wyatt Mey and Michael Bucci; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her spouse, parents, siblings and her grandson, Jeffrey D. Bucci.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, June 9 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. At the family’s request the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.