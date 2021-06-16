Donald Driskell, 87, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away on June 6, 2021, at Blue Hills Nursing Home, in Stoughton, MA.

Donald was born, December 6, 1933, in Boston, MA to Howard Driskell and Florence (Bighie) Driskell.

Donald was to was married to Dolores (Faria) Driskell for 49 years.

Donald is survived by his wife Dolores, and children; Sharon, Lynette, Patricia, Kelleen, Sean, Derek.

Grandchildren; Krysten, Rory, Rebecca, Shannon, Michael, Megan, Andrew, Miles, Tatum, Cameron, and 6 great grandchildren

A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 19, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown, RI.