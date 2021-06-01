David Wood, 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 at home in Portsmouth.

David was born February 22, 1938, in Benson, NC. to Milburn and Allene (Stewart) Wood.

David was married to Rita (Lynch) Wood for 63 years.

Dave is survived by his wife Rita, and his sons, Michael F. Wood and his wife, Darlene, of Wakefield, Brian P. Wood and his wife, Kelly, of Fort Lauderdale, and Kevin D. Wood and his wife, Lisa, of Middletown. He is also survived by his grandchildren; James F. Wood and his wife, Bethany, Jessica Domack and her husband, Thomas, Ashley N. Wood, Michael A. Wood, Lauren A. Wood, Benjamin A. Wood, Kaitlin G. Wood, and his great grandsons Jackson B., Hudson L., and Greyson M. Domack and great granddaughter, Jolene F. Wood.

He is also survived by his sister, Frances Gibbs of North Carolina and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed the yearly NC Wood Family Reunion each March as well as his annual High School Reunion there.

Dave was known by several names over the years: Lamar in NC, Dave in RI, and Woody in the Navy. He also had several jobs: farmer (in NC), Radarman (RD3) in the United States Navy, and salesman in several retail stores in RI and MA. He was so lucky to be able to take an early retirement from Sears in 1992 at the age of 54 and Rita also retired that year at age 55. They took a six-week cross country road trip from RI to CA via a northern route, accompanied by Rita’s sister, Veronica, and her husband Chuck Currie (RD2). Dave and Rita then drove back to the NC shore by a southern route along Route 40 before returning to RI.

Dave enjoyed many hobbies. He loved breeding and training beagles. He took them on hunting trips and entered them in AKC Field Trials. They won many field trials and had many trophies to be displayed. He loved salt-water fishing from the shore and his boat and was usually successful. He loved fishing with grandsons James and Mike. His service in the navy increased his love for travel and he and Rita were able to go on several trips including three cruises, USS Salamonie reunion trips to several states and yearly trips to Warren, Indiana where the USS Salamonie Museum is located. They only missed seeing nine states and enjoyed being active members of the USS Salamonie Association.

Dave was a member of the Bay State Beagle Club, the Oak Hill Beagle Club, the Green Bridge Sportsman’s Club (for skeet shooting), the Newport Rod and Gun Club, and the USS Salamonie Association.

Dave was involved with Little League in Portsmouth as well as Portsmouth High School football activities for many years. He loved cooking for the football players during their summer training sessions. He attended every home game and fondly remembered many of the baseball and football players.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 2, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. At 12:30, the family would like to have you help with Dave’s memorial called: “When a loved one becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure” Ceremony by having his family and friends share an amusing story or a special memory of Dave. Everyone is welcome to share if they wish. Services will continue with his burial at 1:15 in Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Portsmouth High School Athletic Boosters’ Club at PHS Athletic Boosters Club, P.O. Box 438, Portsmouth RI 02871.

Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com