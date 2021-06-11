David G. McAuliffe, age 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on May 15, 2021 at home. He was the beloved husband of Robin (Leso) McAuliffe for over 40 years.

David was born in Providence, RI to the late Simon and Catherine McAuliffe. He joined the US Army as a young man and served in the Air Corps during WWII as an airplane mechanic. He wanted to be a pilot for the Army, but it wasn’t meant to be, despite his love for airplanes. David’s dream of flying came true when he earned a civilian pilot’s license and maintained that license for many years.

David continued to work with airplanes after the war, taking a position at the Quonset Naval Air Station as both an airplane mechanic and supervisor. Upon the closing of the base, he joined the Providence Police Department in the Communications Department.

David is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth McAuliffe, RSM, Ed.D of Salve Regina University, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, on June 22 at 9:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the national Alzheimer’s Association.