Claudia Leander, age 84, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 28, 2021. Claudia was born in Newport, RI to Manuel and Mabel Russell. In her early years, Claudia was a loving daughter and an exceptional student who enjoyed all that life had to offer. Her strength of spirit and compassion of heart touched all around her.

Claudia married William Leander in 1954 and enjoyed 39 years of marriage together before his passing in 1993. She was a truly devoted and caring mother who saw no sacrifice as too great for her family. Claudia’s great kindness and genuine affection are eternal gifts to her five children as well as a source of inspiration for friends and those that knew her.

Claudia always will be cherished by her children, Laurie Kenney and her fiancé Chris Bradfield of Portsmouth, RI; Bill Leander of Scottsdale, AZ; and Stephen Leander of Newport; as well as her grandchild, Justin Leander, of Sunrise, FL. She is now reunited with children Lynne Leander and Todd Leander who sadly preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be private.