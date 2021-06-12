Anna M. DeSousa, 63, of Portsmouth, passed away at home with her family by her side on June 5, 2021.

Anna was born in Faial, Açores, to the late Henrique and Anna (Faria) Moitoso. She immigrated to the US in 1969 with her parents and siblings. She grew up and lived in RI, until she retired from the Seamen’s Church Institute. She received her Bachelor’s Degrees in Secondary Education and in Accounting. After retiring Anna applied her accounting skills working for the Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Watertown NY.

Anna loved nature, especially the ocean. She enjoyed hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and spending time with her many friends. Throughout her life Anna supported many non-profit and community organizations. Most notably was her love and support for Woman Outdoors, where she was a member for last 16 years and served on their board; welcoming many new faces to the community she so strongly believed in.

Anna is survived by her three sons, Charles, Michael, and Andrew; and her daughter-in-law Selah DeSousa. She also leaves her three brothers, Henry Moitoso and his wife Rosalina, their son Brian and his wife Megan and their son Hunter; Carlos Moitoso and his son Jason and his wife Yura, his daughter Amanda and husband Dale and their children Braxon and Maela; Eddie Moitoso and his wife Bethann and their children Ray, Trent, and Sophie. Additionally she leaves her godson, Rev. Philip Dufore, and many cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Thursday July 1, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871. A Ceremony at Sachuest Point to put Anna’s spirit to rest will follow the Mass at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Norman Bird Sanctuary (https://www.normanbirdsanctuary.org/).