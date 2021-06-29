Amelia “Che Che” (Amado) Ferreira, 98, of Newport died on Saturday June 26, 2021.

She was the wife of the late Richard Marsden who was killed in WWII.

She was also the wife of the late Frank Ferreira with whom she was married for 54 years.

Born on April 30, 1923 in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Leopoldo Barboza Amado and Candida (Monteiro) Amado.

Che Che was co-owner of Avalounge for 3 years. She she owned and operated and operated Che Che’s Beauty Salon on Broadway for 20 years. She was completely devoted to all of her family.

She is survived by her children, Frank Ferreira Jr. of New Bedford, MA and Nancy Ferreira of Middletown, RI and her grandchildren, Matthew Young of Middletown, Derek Ferreira of Newport, Stephanie Ferreira Gendron of Fall River MA and Stacey Ferreira of Waltham MA and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Walter Amado, John Amado, Leo Amado, Benjamin Amado, William Amado, Nelson Amado and Theodore Amado, Joseph Amado and Florinda Amado

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Her funeral will be held on Friday July 2, 2021, at 10:00am, at St. John the Evangelist, 61 Poplar Street, Newport, RI

Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown.