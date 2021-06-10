Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the“Normandie” estate at 232 Ocean Avenue in Newport has hit the market for $15 million.

Located on Ocean Drive, this property sits on almost four and a half secluded oceanfront acres and includes three separate private swimming coves.

According to Gustave White, the house was built in 1914 and was designed by the noted New York City architectural firm Delano & Aldrich. Delano stated in a magazine article years ago, “This house on the Ocean Drive in Newport was designed to grow from the rocks on which it stands and by which it is surrounded.”

The house, at 8,000 square feet has seven bedrooms and seven full baths with tiled floors, a multitude of fireplaces, curved wooden-arched formal dining room ceiling, beechwood paneled interior walls, and much more. An attached two-bedroom apartment is located along the east wing.