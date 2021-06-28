For the 39th year year, Newport in Bloom will recognize and honor those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers throughout the city.

Awards will be given for first, second, third place and honorable mentions. Winners will be recognized at the Annual Newport in Bloom Awards Ceremony, 5:30 pm, August 17,at the Horseshoe Piazza at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. All are welcome to acknowledge and thank those who beautify Newport’s homes and businesses.

Categories include:

– RESIDENTIAL – Finalists will be chosen in three city districts for containers, large in-ground gardens, and small in-ground gardens.



– LARGE BUSINESS – One city-wide competition for large businesses.



– SMALL BUSINESS – One city-wide competition that includes large B&B’s (more than four rooms).



– B&B’s – One city-wide competition for B&B’s with four or less rooms.

For more information and to download and submit your application, visit Newport in Bloom’s 2021 Garden Competition page.