By Zach Letson — Newport Gulls Team Publicist

OAK BLUFFS, M.A. — Behind major rallies in the fifth and six innings, Newport (11-7) left the Shark Tank with a second road victory over the Martha’s Vineyard (11-6) Tuesday night. With the win, the Gulls move to just a half game back of first in the Southern Division.

Newport got on the board in as quick a fashion as possible. On the game’s first batter and the fourth pitch of the entire night, Kenny Oyama connected on his first home run of the season, putting the Gulls on top, 1-0.

After the Sharks jumped ahead 4-1, Newport’s bats came alive in the middle innings. With runners on second and third, Gulls hit leader Sam Cochrane came through with a two-RBI single up the middle to cut the deficit to one, 4-3. The right fielder came around to score and tie the game on a fielder’s choice from Spenser Smith.

Jimmy Kingsbury made his fourth start of the season and finished with the win. The Villanova Wildcat gave the Gulls five innings, allowing three earned runs but striking out six. Kingsbury left after the fifth with the game tied at four.

It was after that that Newport’s biggest two-out rally of the season happened. Bryce Hulett earned a bases-loaded walk, and Peter Serruto was hit by a pitch on back-to-back pitches.

Then, the hustle of Smith played a pivotal role, as he beat the pitcher to the bag on an infield single to make it 7-4 and force a pitching change. But the Gulls were not done. Jordon Rogers followed by lacing a two-RBI single, scoring Hulett and Serruto and blowing it open to make it 9-4.

Logan Wood was first out of the bullpen and had arguably his best outing of the summer. The Michigan Wolverine went two innings, striking out the side in the sixth. The lefty added another punch-out in the seventh to finish with four, and did not allow a run

The win is the Gulls’ 11th of the summer, tied for the most in the Southern Division. They’ll look for a 12th at tomorrow night against the Bristol Blues (4-15). First pitch is at Cardines Field is at 6:35pm.