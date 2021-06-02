What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

For the last four weeks, Greg Abate’s Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron has been number one on Jazzweek, and was an editor’s pick in a recent issue of Jazz Times. Greg is consistently rated among the top alto saxophonists in polls in Jazz Times and Downbeat. A native Rhode Islander, who often plays at venues around the state, Greg joins WhatsUpNewp’s videocast tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m.

“Abate’s versality and well-considered arrangements (which are neither slavishly imitative nor damaging to the integrity of Baron’s work) make his playing and the project greater than the sum of its part,” wrote Britt Robson in Jazz Times.

We’ll learn how this musician went from Artie Shaw to playing in jazz clubs in England and around Europe, what motivates him to both play and write music, and why jazz?

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.