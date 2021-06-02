For the last four weeks, Greg Abate’s Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron has been number one on Jazzweek, and was an editor’s pick in a recent issue of Jazz Times. Greg is consistently rated among the top alto saxophonists in polls in Jazz Times and Downbeat. A native Rhode Islander, who often plays at venues around the state, Greg joins WhatsUpNewp’s videocast tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m.

“Abate’s versality and well-considered arrangements (which are neither slavishly imitative nor damaging to the integrity of Baron’s work) make his playing and the project greater than the sum of its part,” wrote Britt Robson in Jazz Times.

We’ll learn how this musician went from Artie Shaw to playing in jazz clubs in England and around Europe, what motivates him to both play and write music, and why jazz?