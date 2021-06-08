What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
The Newport Gulls defeated the Valley Blue Sox 8-4 in their home-opener Monday evening in what was the first NECBL game at Cardines Field in 672 days. Foggy conditions factored heavily in the contest all night and ultimately led to the game begin called in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Read the full game report from the Gulls here – Fog Cuts Game Short as Gulls Win
