Providence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend the launch of FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series this weekend in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series kicks off this Sunday, June 27, 2021 with Rhode Island-based dance and drum troupe Napua O’Polynesia, introducing audiences to a mix of modern and traditional hula traditions.

The troupe, whose name means “Flowers of Polynesia” was founded in 1988 by artistic director Carolyn Castro. These dancers, drummers, and musicians bring audiences on a cultural tour of the Polynesian Islands of Hawaii and New Zealand, as well as Tahiti and the Philippines. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest “summer happening,” as Providence’s signature arts festival resumes for 2021 to include citywide arts events spanning June-September.

The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.

About FirstWorks

FirstWorks is a non-profit based in Providence, Rhode Island whose purpose is to build the cultural, educational and economic vitality of its community by engaging diverse audiences with world-class performing arts and education programs. Since 2004, FirstWorks festivals, performances and programs have attracted more than 600,000 participants. Last season, FirstWorks arts education programs reached over 5,500 students from public and charter schools across Rhode Island with transformative, arts-based learning experiences. FirstWorks is the founding partner of PVDFest, collaborating with the City of Providence to produce the City’s free signature arts celebration since 2015. In 2019 PVDFest drew 130,000 visitors to Providence to experience music, art and spectacular performances. Embracing collaboration, FirstWorks has fostered over 90 community partnerships across business, social service, government, arts, and education sectors. Visit http://first-works.org to learn more.