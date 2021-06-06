Anthony Geraci and Monster Mike Welch rocked the blues at City Winery Boston on June 3, 2021. This was among the first music performances at City Winery since COVID hit. Guitar guru Welch announced, “This is my first time being back on stage since March 2020 and it feels good to be in front of my hometown.”

Geraci, an American Blues and Jazz pianist, brought his original music as well as some classic covers. He’s played on stage with the likes of Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Otis Rush, Chuck Berry, Big Mama Thornton and more – he had quite the catalog to pull from.

Welch added his electric blues guitar playing and dove into his own history having worked with Nick Moss, Johnny Winter, Jimmie Vaughn and more. The two muscians took turns being the lead performer while the other backed them up, going back and forth throughout the evening. WhatsUpNewp Contributor Gary Alpert shares some photos of the evening.